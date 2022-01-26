MoEF issues notices to TS on Gouravelli project violations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued notices to the State government for violating the environmental rules in constructing the Gouravelli reservoir, which is part of the Flood Flow Canal of SRSP. The Ministry filed a counter-affidavit before the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. In fact, the notices were served to the State government on January 7.

While serving the notices, the Ministry of Environment wanted the State government to furnish its replies within 15 days. The notices were issued on account of changing the scope of the project without prior environmental clearance and non-compliance with environmental conditions. The Flood Flow Canal was envisaged to irrigate 2.2 lakh acres. As part of the project, the government proposed to expand the Gouravelli reservoir.

After the Gouravelli sarpanch lodged a complaint, the NGT constituted a committee, which submitted a report in September 2021 stating that the government violated the environmental laws. An amount of Rs 20,531,250 is calculated as environmental compensation.

The violations observed by the Ministry included:

Ambient air, fugitive emission, water and noise level were not monitored so far. Generation and disposal of waste, hazardous waste are not monitored and submitted. Facility of STP and ETP are not provided. After the Ministry filed its affidavit, the NGT decided to take up the next hearing on February 10.