Nine new NHs to improve connectivity in TS

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to road infrastructure that would improve connectivity between the districts, nine National Highway (NH) projects are set be allocated to Telangana during the 2022-23 financial year. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), land acquisition has already been approved for seven projects and the same for the remaining would be finalised soon.

The nine NH projects, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 22,982 crore, will cover 865 km and improve the road network in the State. These projects include four laning of Mancherial-Warangal section, four/six laning of Warangal-Khammam section, four/six laning of Khammam-Telangana/Andhra Pradesh border all under NH 163 G (Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor).

A Greenfield project is also targeted for award in 2022-23 for a four/six laning of Karimnagar-Telangana/Maharashtra border under Hyderabad-Raipur corridor. It would be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,849 crore for a length of 116 km.

The major highlight of the nine upcoming projects is the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad, which will cover 158 km connecting Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Yadadri, Pragnapur, Bhongir and Choutuppal. This project would cost Rs 7,512 crore.

The NHAI has invited bids to prepare DPR for the northern portion of RRR last year. Once completed, the traffic towards Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru and Delhi can be diverted to RRR, reducing congestion.Nearby towns such as Siddipet, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal may witness improved connectivity with the capital city of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, six other National Highway projects are likely to be completed by 2023. Works related to six NH projects of 274 km are already underway at a cost of Rs 7,040 crore and most of those are expected to be completed by the end of this year.