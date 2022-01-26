STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Our rich culture binds us together, says Venkaiah Naidu

The unified geographical conception of India goes back to Vishnu Purana.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that though India’s Independence was achieved through the collective efforts of freedom-fighters from diverse backgrounds, still many skeptics were of the opinion that India wouldn’t sustain as a nation due to its linguistic and cultural differences. That notion was proved wrong due to our cultural and civilisational legacy which continues to bind our people, who possess the spirit of ‘nation is above all’ in their DNA,” he observed.

Delivering his address virtually at the Bharata Mata Harati programme organised by Bharata Mata Foundation in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Venkaiah Naidu called upon youngsters to strive to build a strong and prosperous India as envisioned by the freedom-fighters, which will be a true tribute to those great men and women who fought for the freedom of our nation. “Never forget the countless sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to free our nation from a foreign power,” he added

“The unified geographical conception of India goes back to Vishnu Purana. It is stated in a verse-the country that lies to the north of the ocean and to the south of the snowy mountains is called Bharat and there dwell the descendants of Bharat,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between Telugu writer Rayaprolu Subba Rao and Urdu poet Iqbal in their writings, urging the people to praise the motherland and uphold her dignity and respect, he said that though they belonged to two different religions, just like former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s analogy used in his book ‘The Discovery of India,’ they were like different flowers in a single thread of garland. He appealed to the young generation to work with greater vigour, energy and enthusiasm to achieve ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in all areas.

