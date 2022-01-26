Republic Day 2022: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skips event, Governor salutes farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent at the Republic Day function held at Raj Bhavan this year, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished Telangana to emerge as the leader in quality higher education, and consolidate its position as the Innovation Hub.

In her Republic Day address at Raj Bhavan today, the Governor said promoting education, health, nutrition, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among women are vital for the faster progress of the Telangana State and the nation.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Republic Day function was held at Raj Bhavan, instead of Parade Grounds. As the Governor has to proceed to Puducherry, the Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan was started at 7 am and the programme was completed within half an hour.

"I am happy that the youngest State of Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas," the Governor said.

She said Hyderabad was fast emerging as the Pharma Hub, IT Hub, and Medical Hub and witnessing the establishment of offices by many global corporate organisations.

"Telangana State has emerged as the Rice Bowl of India in the recent past. I salute the farmers for their toil, despite the pandemic conditions, they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people," the Governor said.