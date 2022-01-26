STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Republic Day 2022: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skips event, Governor salutes farmers

"I am happy that the youngest State of Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas," Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Published: 26th January 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will have to move soon (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent at the Republic Day function held at Raj Bhavan this year, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished Telangana to emerge as the leader in quality higher education, and consolidate its position as the Innovation Hub. 

In her Republic Day address at Raj Bhavan today, the Governor said promoting education, health, nutrition, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities among women are vital for the faster progress of the Telangana State and the nation.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Republic Day function was held at Raj Bhavan, instead of Parade Grounds. As the Governor has to proceed to Puducherry, the Republic Day function at Raj Bhavan was started at 7 am and the programme was completed within half an hour. 

"I am happy that the youngest State of Telangana is making rapid strides in different areas," the Governor said. 

She said Hyderabad was fast emerging as the Pharma Hub, IT Hub, and Medical Hub and witnessing the establishment of offices by many global corporate organisations.

"Telangana State has emerged as the Rice Bowl of India in the recent past. I salute the farmers for their toil, despite the pandemic conditions, they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people," the Governor said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Republic Day hyderabad republic day Telangana Raj Bhavan Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan telangana IT Puducherry Governor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp