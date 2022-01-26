Tammineni Veerbhadram is 3-time CPM State secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tammineni Veerbhadram was elected as the CPM State secretary for the third consecutive time on Tuesday. He was first elected as the first secretary of the separate Telangana committee in 2014. The election of the new secretary and its State committee was the last in the agenda of the State Conference of the CPM that came to an end on Tuesday.

CPM politburo member Prakash Karat

speaks to the media at Turkayamjal in

Hyderabad on Tuesday | vinay madapu

The 60-member new State committee comprises 14 State secretariat members and others were State committee members. On the last day of the conference, the CPM adopted as many as six resolutions. The party demanded that the public health services should be improved in the State and that the reservations should be enhanced to ten per cent for STs as per their population. The party adopted a resolution demanding the State government to implement a special plan for the development of STs. A special board should be constituted with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the development of ST hamlets, the CPM demanded.