STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tammineni Veerbhadram is 3-time CPM State secretary

The party demanded that the public health services should be improved in the State and that the reservations should be enhanced to ten per cent for STs as per their population.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tammineni Veerbhadram was elected as the CPM State secretary for the third consecutive time on Tuesday. He was first elected as the first secretary of the separate Telangana committee in 2014. The election of the new secretary and its State committee was the last in the agenda of the State Conference of the CPM that came to an end on Tuesday.  

CPM politburo member Prakash Karat
speaks to the media at Turkayamjal in
Hyderabad on Tuesday | vinay madapu

The 60-member new State committee comprises 14 State secretariat members and others were State committee members. On the last day of the conference, the CPM adopted as many as six resolutions. The party demanded that the public health services should be improved in the State and that the reservations should be enhanced to ten per cent for STs as per their population. The party adopted a resolution demanding the State government to implement a special plan for the development of STs. A special board should be constituted with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the development of ST hamlets, the CPM demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Karat Tammineni Veerbhadram CPM State Secretary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp