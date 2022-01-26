Telangana: Pregnant woman denied admission for delivery in hospital; superintendent, duty doctor suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has suspended two doctors of Achampet Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nagarkurnool district for showing gross negligence and for not following instructions given by department with respect to conducting deliveries of pregnant women tested positive to Covid-19 in government hospitals.

Superintendent of Achampet CHC Dr Krishna and duty doctor Dr Hari Babu had refused to admit a tribal woman from Chenchu community named Nimmala Lalamma, a resident of Banala village of Balmoor mandal, who had come for delivery at the hospital with labour pains on Tuesday.

As she had tested positive to the virus and there were no PPE Kits in the CHC, the doctors had referred her to other hospitals. Outside the gate of the hospital, Lalamma’s sisters performed her delivery. After realising their mistake, the hospital’s staff admitted the mother and newborn to the hospital, where post-delivery care was given to them.

Ironically, the incident happened on the way when Health Minister T Harish Rao was in the district to inaugurate 50-bed CHC in Kollapur, after which he had conducted a review meeting with health officials of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts, where he had clearly instructed health officials to perform deliveries even though pregnant women were found positive to Covid-19.

As soon as he came to know about the incident, the minister took those responsible for the negligence to task, which was followed by the suspension of two doctors on Wednesday, attaching them to Director of Public Health’s office.

The Superintendent of Nagarkurnool Government Hospital has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry on the incident and submission of that report to Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad’s office immediately.

