Ancient artefacts from megalithic, neolithic ages found in Nalgonda

Artefacts from neolithic and megalithic ages and Satavahana period were found by archaeologists at Bhattugudem village of Peddavura mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Megalithic, Neolithic and Satavahana era artefacts that were found in Bhattugudem village of Peddavura mandal in Nalgonda district by archaeologists on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artefacts from neolithic and megalithic ages and Satavahana period were found by archaeologists at Bhattugudem village of Peddavura mandal in Nalgonda district on Wednesday. Based on the information given by the villagers, Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, conducted an extensive survey in the agricultural fields in the village where he has spotted a well-polished stone axe from the neolithic period (4000 BC), iron slags of the megalithic period (1000 BC) and shreds of red-polished ware of the Satavahana period (1st -2nd centuries AD). 

Dr Reddy also noticed rare stone sculptures of Bhairava, Brahma in Trimurti form, Valli Subrahmanya, Surya and Mahishamardhini representing the Rastrakuta and Kalyani Chalukyan styles, lying uncared for in the premises of Isthakameswara temple in the village.

During the exploration, Dr Reddy also spotted few Veeragallu sculptures of the Kakatiya period (13th century AD), where the Veeragallus were depicted mounted on the elephants and holding swords, revealing that these heroes had lost their lives in local fights and were welcomed by the celestial maids Rambha and Urvasi in their after-life.

According to the archaelogist, the sculptures of Bhairava and Brahma were rare in their form and iconography. He found the temple’s pillars and sculptural panels dumped in the garbage pit located close to the temple. After sensitising the villagers on the need to preserve the sculptures of historical importance, the archaeologist urged them to protect them for posterity.

