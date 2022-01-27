STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCI panel asks KTR to help revive unit

Rama Rao told the CCI Sadhana committee leaders that an IT tower has been sanctioned for Adilabad and other agro-based industries will be sanctioned as well. 

Published: 27th January 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Members of the Cement Corporation of  India (CCI) Sadhana Committee met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention over the Centre’s delay in reviving the Adilabad unit of the CCI. 

A delegation led by Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, former MP Godam Nagesh met the Minister in Hyderabad. After the meeting, the Sadhana Committee members said that the Minister assured them that the State government would bring pressure on the Centre to reopen the cement plant in  Adilabad. 

Rama Rao said the State government has been making all efforts in the direction to get the CCI unit to reopen. He also said that the State government is ready to run the unit if the Centre is willing to hand it over to the State, said the leaders. 

Rama Rao also told the CCI Sadhana committee leaders that an IT tower has been sanctioned for Adilabad and other agro-based industries will be sanctioned as well. 

