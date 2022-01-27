STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Countdown for end of KCR rule has begun with GO 317, claims Revanth 

Revanth Reddy also condemned the Modi-led Union Government for its proposed move to amend All India Services rules.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:30 AM

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that the Congress was getting a tremendous response to its membership drive, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday claimed that the countdown for the downfall of the K Chandrasekhar Rao government has begun. Addressing party leaders and workers after unfurling the Tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan here, Revanth Reddy held the State government responsible for the suicide of unemployed youths and deaths of teachers following issuing of ‘ill-thought of’ GO 317. “The TRS government is directly responsible for these deaths,” the MP said. 

Referring to incident in Nerella of Sircilla constituency where locals were subjected to torture for protesting against the sand mafia, Revanth Reddy alleged that chilli farmers in Khammam were also the victims of such high-handedness when they demanded proper price for their produce. “A tribal woman in Bhadrachalam was brutally beaten up after being tied to a tree when she protested against injustice. KCR has completely dismantled the grievance redressal mechanism and has been suppressing all voices of dissent,” the TPCC president said. He said that this is a result of a dysfunctional Secretariat that the people could earlier visit to lodge their complaints. 

Revanth Reddy also condemned the Modi-led Union Government for its proposed move to amend All India Services rules. “The BJP government is killing the very spirit of cooperative federalism by trying to gain control over all IAS, IPS and other AIS officers deputed in States. The move is nothing but an attempt to encroach upon the rights of the States guaranteed by the Constitution,” Revanth Reddy said. 

KCR skipping R-Day fete an insult to the nation: Revanth

Revanth Reddy termed the absence of the Chief Minister from the Republic Day function at the Raj Bhavan as an insult to the nation and a permanent stain on Telangana’s self-respect. 

