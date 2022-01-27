STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four districts in TS at high risk of Thalassemia, says study

The study  found that the disease was not rare and limited to any geographical area or community as cases were seen in 31 of 33 districts and 48 local endogamous subpopulations.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A joint study by the Genome Foundation and the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) has found that four districts in Telangana are specifically at high risk of the life altering genetic disease Beta -Thalassemia (BTM). The disease is found in high prevalence in Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts. 

The study found that members of five community groups- Sunni, Lambada, Madiga, Mala and Mudiraj- were getting this genetic disease more often than others.The study titled “Identification and Development of a High Risk District Model in the prevention of Beta-Thalassemia in Telangana state, India”was funded by the Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST).The study sample included 312 children affected with BTM who were attending the TSCS, Hyderabad, for free blood transfusions and checkups. 

From these children and their parents, in-depth demographic information including the sex-age distribution of the BTM children, ethnic affiliation, etc was taken.The study  found that the disease was not rare and limited to any geographical area or community as cases were seen in 31 of 33 districts and 48 local endogamous subpopulations.  “The findings of the study are crucial as it not only allows corrective measures, but also allows for the same model of study to be replicated at the district level across the country,” said Professor VR Rao, Lead Author.

Five community groups at risk
The study notes that Sunni (27.2%), Lambada (20.8%), Madiga (12.5%), Mala (4.5%) and Mudiraj (4.5%) contributed 69.5%, and another 43 groups contributed 30.5% of BTM patients of the study sample from 
Telangana State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genome Foundation Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society TSCS
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp