Health, education sectors improve in tribal areas: KTR

With the objective of achieving self-rule of tribals in their villages, the State government has upgraded tribal hamlets to gram panchayats, KT Rama Rao said.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:24 AM

KTR

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he would soon chair a review meeting involving people’s representatives from tribal areas and officials of various departments to discuss health and education-related issues in agency areas.

He was speaking after leaders of tribal organisations and TRS people’s representatives from agency areas met him at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, requesting him to find solutions to their issues. He told them that the State government has been giving due importance to the welfare of tribals and that could be seen in the way Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had informed officials to take a decision in favour of tribals regarding forest lands.

Pointing out that there were certain limitations in the implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, Rama Rao said the State government was taking a favourable view to benefit tribals in the state. With the objective of achieving self-rule of tribals in their villages, the State government has upgraded tribal hamlets to gram panchayats, the Minister said.

He also explained how tribals were reaping the fruits of development and welfare schemes after the formation of Telangana, and how healthcare and education had improved in the agency areas. Rama Rao assured the tribal representatives that he would convey their concerns and feedback to the authorities concerned and that the government would be more supportive of tribals in the State.

Comments

