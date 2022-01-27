STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hit by Thrips, Khammam farmers turn to dragon fruit

According to horticulture officer J Mariyanna, dragon fruit is in good demand and existing farmers are making profits between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per acre per year.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dragon Fruit (Representational Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district are turning towards dragon fruit cultivation after they suffered huge losses due to Thrips infesting their chilli crop. With horticulture subsidies and encouragement, many farmers are switching to dragon fruit cultivation which is bringing them good profits. 

According to horticulture officer J Mariyanna, dragon fruit is in good demand. Existing farmers are making profits between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per acre per year.At present dragon fruit is being cultivated on 100 acres in Khammam and 50 acres in Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

To encourage dragon fruit cultivation, the State government is giving a total of Rs 1.20 lakh subsidy per acre under various heads to farmers. The farmers would need to invest about Rs 4 lakh per acre to cultivate dragon fruit and would be able to harvest the fruit after four years. 

Y Babu, a farmer from Palvoncha, said, “We had been cultivating chilli and other commercial crops but have faced huge losses. After coming to know about dragon fruit, we have decided to switch and started cultivation in five acres.” He said that he was making a profit of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per acre. However, Y Babu emphasised that dragon fruit cultivation needs focus and regular monitoring. 

District Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna said, ‘’We are encouraging farmers to cultivate dragon fruit and also creating awareness on the subsidies being offered by the government. Now farmers are slowly turning to dragon fruit cultivation in both the districts.”

Dragon fruit cultivated on 100 acres in Khammam

At present dragon fruit is being cultivated in 100 acres in Khammam and 50 acres in Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. To encourage dragon fruit cultivation, the State government is giving a total of Rs 1.20 lakh subsidy per acre to farmers. 

Comments

