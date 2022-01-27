KCR appoints party chiefs for 33 districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appointed party presidents for 33 districts. Of these 33 appointees, 19 are MLAs, three MPs, three ZP chairpersons, two MLCs and one district president is a Municipal chairperson. This is the first time after the formation of Telangana that the TRS has announced district presidents.

Considering the fact that TRS had customarily banked on MLAs to oversee party affairs in the districts, it is no surprise that it has appointed people’s representatives as the party’s district presidents. Accordingly, MLAs like M Padma Devender Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Jogu Ramanna, Balka Suman and Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MPs like Maloth Kavitha and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, ZP chairpersons like Gandra Jyothi and Oilfed chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy and former MLA Chinta Prabhakar have been made district presidents.

With the appointment of districts presidents, the TRS has signaled that it intends to intensify its political activity focusing on the next Assembly elections. The TRS supremo is also expected to constitute the party’s state committee in the near future.