TS to set up special cell to curb drugs menace  

The Chief Minister directed the officials to act sternly against the use of narcotics and ensure that the use of drugs is eliminated in its entirety from the State. 

Published: 27th January 2022 06:51 AM

Drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to set up a Counter Intelligence Cell, the Narcotics and Organised Crime Control Cell (NOCCC) to curb the menace of drugs. Chairing a review meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed DGP M Mahender Reddy to set up the cell with 1,000 personnel. Rao also decided to convene a State Police and Excise conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday to chalk out an action plan to control the abuse of drugs. 

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to act sternly against the use of narcotics and ensure that the use of drugs is eliminated in its entirety from the State. The Chief Minister said in the drugs cases, all culprits, however high and mighty they may be, should not be allowed to escape punishment. Rao wants a special action plan to be prepared for strict implementation of the law. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand were present at the review meeting.

