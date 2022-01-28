STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DLF land deal: HC gives TS government six more weeks to file counter

Petitioner alleged that the authorities have acted in violation of relevant statutory provisions to benefit private parties.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Thursday questioned the State government for not filing a counter in a PIL filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, seeking direction to the government to take back 31.35 acres of land allocated to DLF Rayadurg Developers Private Limited at Rayadurg, Serilingampally in Rangareddy district. The PIL was filed in January, 2020. 

When Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao, on behalf of the State government, sought more time for file the counter, the court granted six more weeks’ time to file the counter and adjourned the case to June 30, 2022.

The petitioner contended that the authorities had acted arbitrarily and illegally in allocating government land to private entities and allowed them to make huge profits at the expense of the State exchequer. The ultimate beneficiary of the subject land is My Home Constructions, as at present, the land which is now worth about Rs 3,000 crore belongs to the said company. 

Petitioner further contended that in 2013, the united AP government had allotted 424 acres of land to the APIIC, which is now called TSIIC, to set up an integrated IT park at Rayadurg. Later, a part of that land admeasuring about 31.35 acres was offered by the TSIIC to prospective developers as per State’s Information Technology Policy. One of the applicants was DLF Rayadurg Developers. In 2014, Aqua Space Developers, belonging to My Home Constructions, made a representation to the TSIIC for exchange of land. Petitioner alleged that the authorities have acted in violation of relevant statutory provisions to benefit private parties. He urged the court to grant status quo, restricting authorities from creating any third party interest in the said land.

