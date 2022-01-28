STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t provoke the BJP, Sanjay warns KCR

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay described the attack as nothing but an attempt on the life of the MP.

BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Dharmapuri Arvind and Raghunandan Rao console a BJP worker who was injured in the attack, in Nizamabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had a terse message for TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao: “Keep TRS Ministers and MLAs under control, we will not tolerate it if you provoke the BJP.” 

Sanjay, along with BJP MPs Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA M Raghunandhan Rao, party leaders G Premendar Reddy, Rakesh Reddy and others visited Nandipet in Nizamabad to console party activists who were injured in the attack on Arvind at Issapally of Armoor mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay described the attack as nothing but an attempt on the life of the MP. “The administration did not take any steps to provide security for Arvind’s tour. The Police Commissioner was aware of the conspiracy. He and the DGP are not willing to speak about it,” the Karimnagar MP said. He warned that the BJP would take up the issue with the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee.  

“The Chief Minister is encouraging attacks on BJP leaders as he is angry at the people for deciding to bring the BJP to power in the State,” Sanjay said. He said that this was evident from the fact that Chandrasekhar Rao refused to even condemn the attack on a sitting MP. 

“Several IAS and IPS officers are suffering as they have to carry out the illegal orders of the TRS government,” the BJP MP said.   

He has said that if anyone mistakes the BJP’s silence to be a weakness, then that person should be prepared for a serious reaction from the party cadre. 

“The BJP is not new to attacks. We have faced attacks in the Old City of Hyderabad and BJP leaders have fought against Naxalites in the State,” Sanjay alleged. 

He has said that Telangana farmers never attack anyone nor do they use deadly weapons. “It is not the culture of Telangana farmers. Recently, the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeted by Khalistan-sponsored terrorists in Punjab,” Sanjay claimed. He added that TRS leaders attacked Arvind’s convoy in a bid to murder him. 

