Governor calls Arvind, seeks details of Armoor attack

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday spoke to BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind over phone and sought details of Tuesday’s attack on his convoy at Issapally village of Armoor mandal.

During his conversation with the Governor, the MP reportedly mentioned the alleged role of Nizamabad Police Commissioner in the attack. He also alleged that “the attack was planned under supervision of Police Commissioner”.

“There was no attempt by police to control the rowdy mobs even though I spoke about a possible attack a day earlier. The police failed to provide even minimum security in my own constituency,” he reportedly told the Governor.

“In the recent past too, there were attacks on MPs and other people’s representatives in the presence of police. Police were also involved in some of those attacks,” he added. The Governor assured Arvind that she would discuss the issue with Telangana DGP and the Union Home Minister, and suggest that appropriate action be taken after a detailed investigation into the incident.

Governor to bring issue to notice of Shah

