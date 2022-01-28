It’s a mild third wave so far; hospitalisation only 5.9 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a fortnight has passed since Sankranti which was dreaded as a probable cause for the third wave showing an exponential rise in cases in Telangana. However, data suggests the hospitalisations are still very low with only 3,386-odd beds occupied in the State, as compared to the 56,650 beds available.

This implies a bed occupancy rate of 5.97 per cent. Of these 3,386 beds occupied as well, the majority are regular beds at 1,130 as per the medical bulletin. Amongst those admitted, doctors state that the majority continue to be those who were already taking medical treatment for serious ailments and tested positive and hence were placed in hospital beds for assistance.

However, experts say people should not lower their guard just yet as hospitalisations tend to come in 10-14 days after the peak in cases implying a possible surge in February first week.

TS reports 3,944 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 3,944 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with 97,549 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active cases stand at 39,520 with 2,444 previously affected recovering from the disease. The State also saw three deaths on the day, taking the toll to 4,081. Meanwhile, nine of the 33 districts reported cases in three digits, with the highest being GHMC which had 1,372 cases, followed by Medchal — 288 cases and Ranagreddy — 259 cases. The districts of Khammam, Sangareddy and Hanmakonda reported 135, 120 and 117 cases respectively.