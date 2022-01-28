Ryot suicides due to KCR: Sharmila  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was deceiving farmers, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila blamed farmer suicides on the policies adopted by the government. She held that the government had failed to implement loan waiver, pushing farmers into financial distress and suicide.

Speaking to the media at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills, she held that the CM had failed to fulfill his promise of loan waiver. “Till now only 3 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 25,000 each have been covered under this scheme. What about the others,” she asked.

“With banks not offering loans, these farmers are forced to look for private loans at high interest rates. Unable to repay the loans, they are taking their own lives,” she said.