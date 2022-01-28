STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State’s credit potential is Rs 1,66,384.90 crore, assesses NABARD

The report was released in presence of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The credit potential of Telangana in the priority sector lending for 2022-23 has been worked out to Rs 1,66,384.90 crore, of which Rs 1,01,173.80 crore has been projected for agriculture sector alone, as per the ‘State Focus Paper 2022-23’ of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The report was released in presence of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Complimenting NABARD for being a valuable partner in the growth story of Telangana, Niranjan Reddy highlighted the need to diversify from paddy cultivation to oil palm cultivation and exhorted bankers to extend credit for the same. 

The Minister also urged bankers to extend loans to those establishing food processing units, godowns and exporting the food produce and also to encourage techno-savvy youth who have been taking to farming in large numbers in recent times. 

NABARD Chief General Manager YK Rao expressed confidence that State Focus Paper 2022-23 would be of immense utility to the State government for initiating targeted interventions through budgetary allocations and to bankers for effectively channelising credit to the credit-starved sectors.

He highlighted major thrust areas which have been identified for 2022-23 like financing of Farmer Producers’ Organisations and use of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture in view of the major interventions taken by the government and NABARD, in addition to strengthening cooperatives and promoting oil palm cultivation. 

He said that NABARD will constitute a subcommittee for fixing unit cost of drone-based technology to be used in agriculture activity.

Farm credit for agriculture and allied organisations for 2022-23 has been projected at Rs 85,382.70 crore, for development of agricultural infrastructure credit projections at Rs 4,025.35 crore and for ancillary sectors like food and agro processing at Rs 11,765.75 crore.

The report also projected Rs 49,874.32 crore as credit potential for MSMEs Rs 10,176.79 crore for housing, Rs 2,717.64 crore for education, Rs 468.50 crore for renewable energy, Rs 1,450.65 crore for social infrastructure and Rs 523.20 crore for others. The projection for 2022-23 is 15 per cent more than 2021-22, as per the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Niranjan Reddy E Dayakar Rao NABARD
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp