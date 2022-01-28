STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS HC disposes plea filed by Dalmia Cements

The court observed that the accused in the case was summoned before ED and recorded statements, nothing survived in these petitions challenging summons. 

28th January 2022

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Thursday disposed of the two writ petitions as infructuous, which was filed by Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Cements requesting for relaxation from personal appearance before the special ED Court in the Illegal assets case related to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  The court observed that the accused in the case was summoned before ED and recorded statements, nothing survived in these petitions challenging summons. 

Puneet stands accused of bribing Jagan and his father, the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he had given Rs 139 crore for transferring mining licences and setting up a cement factory in Andhra Pradesh.

Petitioner challenged the summons before the High Court single judge. Writ petitions were dismissed. Challenging single judge orders he preferred writ appeals before Division Bench in 2016, this was disposed of as infructuous.

