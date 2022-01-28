Two years on, TS government mum on Keshavapuram Reservoir Project

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: It has been two years since the State government approved the construction of Keshavapuram Reservoir Project near Shamirpet to ensure a secured and reliable water supply to Hyderabad. In fact, on a few occasions, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for the project.

However, the construction works are yet to begin and the State government too is keeping mum on the 10 tmcft capacity project.

Interestingly, the government has been implementing the Rs 1,200 crore drinking water project, which is aimed at supplying potable water to people residing in ULBs and panchayats beyond GHMC limits and within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, at a brisk pace.

The State government has also taken up works on the establishment of 31 sewerage treatment plants, with a capacity to treat 1,260 MLD sewerage through the hybrid annuity model, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,866 crore.

While the government is yet to take a final call on when to start works on Keshavapuram project, the official sources informed Express that it will be executed once the land acquisition process is completed.

The Keshavapuram project, to be taken up at an estimated cost Rs 3918.74 crore, will be an independent raw water storage reservoir that will serve the drinking water needs of Hyderabad while ensuring equitable distribution of water to all parts of the city.

Around 682 hectares of land have been identified for the construction of Keshavapuram Reservoir Project and 409 hectares of this land fall under reserve forest. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), in cooperation with Revenue and Forest departments and District Collectors, has acquired over 90 per cent of required land and acquisition of the remaining land is in progress. Once the land acquisition process is completed, the site will be handed over to the agency to begin construction works.

According to sources, tenders have been finalised and work order has been given to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The 10-TMC capacity project will ensure assured and reliable water supply to Greater Hyderabad at least till 2050.

The key components of project include construction of clear water reservoir and a pump house, laying of inlet mains from Kondapochamma Sagar to proposed reservoir, construction of sump-cum-pump house, procurement of raw water pumps and motors, substation and installation.