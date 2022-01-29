STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP plans ‘Million March’ during TS Budget session 

The party would also collect one crore signatures on the issues of unemployment honorarium and issuance of job notifications from next month.

Published: 29th January 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Friday announced that a ‘Million March’ would be held during the budget session of the Assembly. The party would also collect one crore signatures on the issues of unemployment honorarium and issuance of job notifications from next month.

Addressing leaders of various affiliates of the BJP, Sanjay asked them to be prepared for attacks from the foot soldiers of the TRS, and to continue the struggle to protect the interests of the people of Telangana, come what may.

Directing them to appoint district and mandal-wise leaders for their ‘Morchas,’ he said there was a need to disseminate information on the failure of the government to the masses.

Comments

