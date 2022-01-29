STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child marriage victims being rehabilitated: Government to HC

The PIL stated that special rehabilitation packages should be introduced by the State government for child marriage victims on the lines of the Nirbhaya Fund. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Viziendira Boyi, Director of Women Development and Child Welfare, on Friday, filed an affidavit with regard to a taken-up PIL questioning girl child marriage. The PIL stated that special rehabilitation packages should be introduced by the State government for child marriage victims on the lines of the Nirbhaya Fund. 

Boyi, in his affidavit stated that the State government plans to increase the number of Swadhar gruha (exclusive homes) for victims of child marriage in Hyderabad. The victims are allowed to remain in these homes till they are 21 years old. They receive money for incidental expenses, nutritious food and given recreational facilities. The State-run homes also provide vocational training. Subsequently, the girls are handed over to the parents in compliance with the procedures laid down in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

With regard to the demand that 5 per cent reservation in seats be given in all educational institutions to child marriage victims, Boyi informed the court that it is a policy decision and may require consultations. 
However, the Child Welfare Department is extending support required up to school education for all children in need of protection, and also running a women’s polytechnic institute at Hyderabad, Admission for children in both residential/non-residential schools has also been facilitated. 

The Women Finance Corporation provides special skill/job-oriented vocational training programmes for destitute women and girls including financial support for entrepreneurs. Free legal aid and counselling is being provided through ICDS and DLSA. Age certificates are issued to all child brides so that they are covered under special schemes. After pursuing the affidavit, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili stated that the PIL had been disposed of.

