Cold wave in Telangana for next few days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Telangana will experience severe cold wave conditions in the next few days due to the prevalence of north-easterlies over the State. According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 4°C in many pockets of the State. Mist/haze is very likely to prevail during the morning hours and surface winds are likely to be north-easterlies with wind speeds around 6-8 kmph.

Over the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature of 5.7°C was recorded at Arli (T) in Adilabad and highest temperature of 33.6°C was recorded at Wyra (Khammam).In areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a minimum temperature of 11.3°C was recorded at Bandlaguda and highest temperature of 30.5°C was recorded at Miyapur.

The northern parts of the State like Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts such as Sangareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Jayashankar Bhupalpally are likely to witness cold wave conditions. In Hyderabad, minimum temperatures could settle at 10°C in the next two days. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Bheempur in Kumrambheem Asifabad district recorded 7.7°C, Pippaldhar 7.1°C, Tamsi 7.5°C, Adilabad (Urban) 7.6°C and Sirpur (U) 6.1°C.