KTR launches TSMDC website, unveils diary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the website of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (tsmde.telangana.gov.in) and also unveiled a diary brought out by the Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the website will allow access to all GOs related to mining, Sand Mining Policy 2014 and rules related to major and minor minerals.

As suo moto disclosure under RTI Act, information regarding all agreements, geo-coordinates of sand reaches, the quantity of sand extracted and disposed of will also be available on the website. Using the portal, people can access the Sand Sale Management and Monitoring System portal and also other Government of Telangana portals, mines and geology portal, Ministry of Mines, Government of India portal and Indian Bureau of Mines portal.

The TSMDC gives access to the SSMMS web portal that provides services to the customers through the portal. TSMDC Chairman Manne Krishank and VC and MD G Malsur were among those present.