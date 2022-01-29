Water laced with pesticide kills eight peafowls in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, eight peafowls died after drinking contaminated water at Devilal thanda in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district on Thursday.

According to Warangal Forest Range Officer (FRO) M Sadandham who conducted a post-mortem at the spot, six of the birds were female.

According to police and forest officials, the peafowl consumed water from the fields over which pesticide was sprayed. Farmers had been preparing the fields for cultivating paddy.

Villagers noticed the dead birds and informed local police and forest officials. Sadandham said that the post-mortem report and viscera samples were sent to the forensic lab in Hyderabad for further investigation.