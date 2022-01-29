STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why reopen schools when you closed colleges?, asks HC

The division bench directed the government to furnish details on the steps taken to minimise the congregation of people at weekly bazaars and implementation of Covid protocols.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Friday questioned the rationale behind the state government’s decision to reopen schools from February 1 while declaring holidays for universities and colleges as part of its measures to curb the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, heard a batch of Covid-19 PILs and writ petitions and directed the government to furnish details on the steps it has taken to minimise congregation of people at weekly bazaars and implementation of Covid protocols, including use of face masks and social distancing. 

The bench further directed the State government to inform the court as to what steps it has taken to provide separate medical kits to the Covid-affected children as supplying common medical kits, which are now being given to adults affected by Coronavirus, is not advisable according to the medical experts. 

Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior counsel L Ravichander informed the court that there were media reports which say that the schools will be reopened from February 1 and expressed apprehensions that the move may lead to serious health issues among the children, especially when Telangana has only one designated facility in Niloufer Hospital to treat children and at a stage when children are not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The Telangana High Court also directed the government to inform the court about the steps taken to curtail the rampant spread of Omicron during in the Samakka Saralamma Jatara to be organised in February. 
This is after Chikkudu Prabhakar, one of the counsel in the batch of PILs and writ petitions, informed the court that nearly 75 lakh to 1 crore devotees from across five States are expected to participate in the tribal jatara. Referring to the fatalities that occurred during in the recent Kumbh Mela on the banks of Ganga, he expressed the fear that the same fate awaits visitors to jatara on the banks of Godavari.   

Mayur Reddy, another counsel, said that due to huge gatherings in the weekly bazaars, the possible spread of Omicron may take a huge toll on the people and prayed the court to issue directions to minimise setting up of such bazars.  

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that “a poor person comes from the village and sells vegetables in the city to eke out a livelihood and you want me to throw them out. This court will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the weekly bazars.” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao sought three days to file a report. The bench asked him to be virtually present on the next date of hearing and adjourned the batch of petitions to February 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Covid Surge COVID Omicron Variant Covid Variant Pandemic Schools School Reopening
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp