Why reopen schools when you closed colleges?, asks HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Friday questioned the rationale behind the state government’s decision to reopen schools from February 1 while declaring holidays for universities and colleges as part of its measures to curb the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, heard a batch of Covid-19 PILs and writ petitions and directed the government to furnish details on the steps it has taken to minimise congregation of people at weekly bazaars and implementation of Covid protocols, including use of face masks and social distancing.

The bench further directed the State government to inform the court as to what steps it has taken to provide separate medical kits to the Covid-affected children as supplying common medical kits, which are now being given to adults affected by Coronavirus, is not advisable according to the medical experts.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior counsel L Ravichander informed the court that there were media reports which say that the schools will be reopened from February 1 and expressed apprehensions that the move may lead to serious health issues among the children, especially when Telangana has only one designated facility in Niloufer Hospital to treat children and at a stage when children are not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Telangana High Court also directed the government to inform the court about the steps taken to curtail the rampant spread of Omicron during in the Samakka Saralamma Jatara to be organised in February.

This is after Chikkudu Prabhakar, one of the counsel in the batch of PILs and writ petitions, informed the court that nearly 75 lakh to 1 crore devotees from across five States are expected to participate in the tribal jatara. Referring to the fatalities that occurred during in the recent Kumbh Mela on the banks of Ganga, he expressed the fear that the same fate awaits visitors to jatara on the banks of Godavari.

Mayur Reddy, another counsel, said that due to huge gatherings in the weekly bazaars, the possible spread of Omicron may take a huge toll on the people and prayed the court to issue directions to minimise setting up of such bazars.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that “a poor person comes from the village and sells vegetables in the city to eke out a livelihood and you want me to throw them out. This court will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the weekly bazars.” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao sought three days to file a report. The bench asked him to be virtually present on the next date of hearing and adjourned the batch of petitions to February 3.