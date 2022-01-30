STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, TRS to blame for GO 317 suicides: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

He was depressed after he was transferred to the Mulugu district due to GO 317.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:16 AM

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Labelling TRS and BJP as two sides of the same coin, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday accused the two parties of seeking political gains over the bodies of victims of their wrong policies. 

Making a fervent appeal to teachers, employees, farmers and jobless youth not to resort to any extreme step due to the wrong policies of TRS and BJP governments, Revanth assured them that the Congress would fight for their rights and get justice under any circumstances. 

The TPCC chief was speaking in Mahabubabad after visiting the family members of Jaitram Naik, a government school teacher who died of a heart attack following his transfer to another district as per GO 317. Jaitram is native Chinnamupparam village of Nellikudur Mandal in Mahabubabad district. He was depressed after he was transferred to the Mulugu district due to GO 317. He said that the authorities did not stop his transfer even on medical grounds as he had suffered a paralytic attack.

Revanth blamed both TRS and BJP governments for the controversial GO 317 which claimed many lives of teachers and employees in the last one month and alleged that the TRS government was so inhuman that it did not even console Jaitram’s family. Revanth said that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay could get GO 317 cancelled by making a representation to the President as it was based on the Presidential Order. Revanth said that suicide by the unemployed, teachers and farmers was becoming frequent in Telangana.

TAGS
A Revanth Reddy GO 317 GO 317 suicides
Comments

