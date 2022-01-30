Centre neglecting Telangana: Minister KT Rama Rao lashes out again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for doing nothing for Telangana’s development and playing the communal card instead. Loose talk, histrionics or obstructing development wasn’t the sort of politics that would do any good, Rama Rao said.

He sought to remind that the Reserve Bank of India had declared Telangana as the fourth-largest economic contributor to the country. Rather than supporting and funding such a vibrant State, the Centre is discriminating against us, the Minister rued.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for various development works in Badangpet Municipal Corporation on Saturday, Rama Rao said the NDA government had sanctioned Navodaya schools, 158 medical colleges, 16 Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and two Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) to various states. However, not a single educational institution had been sanctioned for Telangana in the past seven years.

Similarly, despite repeated pleas for flood relief last year, the Centre did not sanction a single paisa. On the other hand, Rs 1,000 crore was released to rain-hit Gujarat.

Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

The Minister said that the State government was launching the ambitious Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme in 26,000 government schools to improve infrastructure and the quality of education. It would involve an expenditure of Rs 7,289 crore. Rama Rao also stressed upon the Basti Dawakhanas and how the Mission Bhagiratha had ensured drinking water supply to every household.