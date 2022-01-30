Centre's promised projects in vain: Rama Rao lashes out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Centre prepares to present this year’s budget, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has pointed at the Centre's promises made to the people targeted to be delivered by 2022.

Rama Rao tweeted reports from news archives, which had recorded Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising that every Indian would own a house by 2022, while addressing a programme to mark the completion of three years of Smart City Mission, AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow on July 28.

He recalled the promise of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022 and the deadlines set by the prime minister to assure electricity, water and toilet in every house.

I would also urge you to support progressive state like Telangana (which is 4th largest contributor to Indian economy) by way of honouring the promises made in AP reorganisation act & recommendations by Niti Ayogto support Mission Bhagiratha & Mission Kakatiya #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/t4oKZrBl0f — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 30, 2022

He also posted news items where the prime minster had promised Bullet Trains to be a reality in India by 2022 and his prediction that India’s economy would develop to a $5 trillion economy by 2022.

Rama Rao urged the Centre to support progressive states like Telangana, which he claimed was the fourth largest contributor to the Indian economy, and to honour the promises made in AP reorganization Act by taking cues from the recommendations by NITI Ayog, to support schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

“Hope the allocations will be equitable and reflect firm resolve in translating your vision into reality 1/2,” he tweeted, on his expectations from the Union Budget 2022.