Centre's promised projects in vain: Rama Rao lashes out

Rama Rao urged the Centre to support progressive states like Telangana and to honour the promises made in AP reorganization Act by taking cues from the recommendations by NITI Ayog.

Published: 30th January 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Centre prepares to present this year’s budget, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has pointed at the Centre's promises made to the people targeted to be delivered by 2022.

Rama Rao tweeted reports from news archives, which had recorded Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising that every Indian would own a house by 2022, while addressing a programme to mark the completion of three years of Smart City Mission, AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow on July 28.

He recalled the promise of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022 and the deadlines set by the prime minister to assure electricity, water and toilet in every house.

He also posted news items where the prime minster had promised Bullet Trains to be a reality in India by 2022 and his prediction that India’s economy would develop to a $5 trillion economy by 2022.

Rama Rao urged the Centre to support progressive states like Telangana, which he claimed was the fourth largest contributor to the Indian economy, and to honour the promises made in AP reorganization Act by taking cues from the recommendations by NITI Ayog, to support schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

“Hope the allocations will be equitable and reflect firm resolve in translating your vision into reality 1/2,” he tweeted, on his expectations from the Union Budget 2022.

