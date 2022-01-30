STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders stage protests across Telangana State on jobs notification issue

Youth Congress and police clashed near the MLA Quarters at Hyderguda leading to tense moments.

Published: 30th January 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders stage a silent protest at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S SENBAGAPANDIYAN)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the State government issue job notifications, Congress leaders held demonstrations and Youth Congress and NSUI activists laid siege to MLA camp offices across the districts in the State. 

Senior leaders including V Hanumantha Rao, former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, vice-president of AICC Kisan Congress, M Kodanda Reddy and several others held silent protests at Gun Park, near the Assembly. While expressing solidarity with families of those who died by suicide, they requested farmers and unemployed not to take their own lives. 

Youth Congress and police clashed near the MLA Quarters at Hyderguda leading to tense moments. At Ibrahimpatnam, the Youth Congress leaders tried to lay siege to the local MLA’s camp office. Sensing this, the TRS men confronted them. Later, the Youth Congress leaders held a sit-in protest near the local police station demanding action against the TRS activists for hindering their ‘peaceful protest’. 

Meanwhile, at Siddipet, Congress activists tried to lay siege to Minister T Harish Rao’s camp office. Similar incidents were reported in Medak, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Parigi and Hanamkonda, where attempts to lay siege to local public representatives camp offices were foiled by the police. 

