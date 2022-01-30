Doctor leads by example, starts Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for girls’ education

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to encourage education for girls, a senior gynaecologist from Karimnagar started 15 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for girls born at her hospital.

The SSY scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in 2015. Under the scheme, the parents of a girl child can open an SSY account at the post office or branches of a few nationalised banks and get an interest rate of 7.6 per cent and tax benefits till it matures. It is aimed to encourage parents to save for the education of a girl child.

Spreading awareness on the scheme, Dr M Vijaya Lakshmi of Sanjeevanee Nursing home started SSY accounts for 15 girls and deposited Rs 3,000 in each account, which translates to Rs 45,000 in total.

Dr Lakshmi, who is also the district president of the IMA women doctors’ wing, distributed the necessary documents to the parents of the children on the occasion of National Girl Child Day (January 24).

She said only her contribution to the cause isn’t enough and urged various organisations and her colleagues to support the education of girls.