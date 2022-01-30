STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Doctor leads by example, starts Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for girls’ education

In a bid to encourage education for girls, a senior gynaecologist from Karimnagar started 15 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for girls born at her hospital. 

Published: 30th January 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose.(Photo| EXPRESS)

Image for representational purpose.(Photo| EXPRESS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to encourage education for girls, a senior gynaecologist from Karimnagar started 15 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for girls born at her hospital. 

The SSY scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in 2015. Under the scheme, the parents of a girl child can open an SSY account at the post office or branches of a few nationalised banks and get an interest rate of 7.6 per cent and tax benefits till it matures. It is aimed to encourage parents to save for the education of a girl child.

Spreading awareness on the scheme, Dr M Vijaya Lakshmi of Sanjeevanee Nursing home started SSY accounts for 15 girls and deposited Rs 3,000 in each account, which translates to Rs 45,000 in total.

Dr Lakshmi, who is also the district president of the IMA women doctors’ wing, distributed the necessary documents to the parents of the children on the occasion of National Girl Child Day (January 24). 

She said only her contribution to the cause isn’t enough and urged various organisations and her colleagues to support the education of girls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana SSY Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp