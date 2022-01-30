STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File counter on PIL against TSPSC members, says HC

Published: 30th January 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing the State government to file its counter in a PIL filed by retired Prof. Vinayak Reddy of the Kakatiya University, the Telangana High Court on Saturday adjourned the case to March 31, 2022. 

The PIL challenges the appointment of Prof Bandi Linga Reddy, Ramavath Dhan Singh, Sumitra Anand Tanoba, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Dr Aravalli Chandra Shekar Rao and R Satyanarayana as members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the grounds that it was done in violation of TSPSC Regulations. 

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Sarasani Satyam Reddy informed the court that the PIL was important and time-bound as these six members will retire in another four to six months. Though the TSPSC Secretary has filed a counter-affidavit responding to the notice issued by the High Court, the government was yet to do so, due to which the adjudication of the PIL was not moving forward. 

He urged the court to issue a direction to the government to file the counter affidavit to the PIL as these members are deciding the fate of thousands of unemployed youth. After hearing Satyam Reddy, the bench comprising Chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the government to file the counter and adjourned the case to March 31, 2022.

