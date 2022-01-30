STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For young Shravan, poetry is child’s play

He said that in the past three years, he has written about 150 English and 50 Telugu poems.

Lingampalli Shravan Kumar

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Class 10 student at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Bellampalli, Mancherial district, has published a book containing 100 of his poems. 
Titled Flying Rainbow, the book was released by TSWREIS Secretary Dr Ronald Rose in Hyderabad. 

Speaking to Express, the poet Lingampalli Shravan Kumar shares that his interest to pen down his own work started during the pandemic when a school club was organising many online events. He says he was already reading the works of William Shakespeare, a pioneer of Anglo-Indian fiction Mulk Raj Anand and famous Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva when the club activities prompted him to write. 

He said that in the past three years, he has written about 150 English and 50 Telugu poems. Shravan, who originally hails from Patha Kommugudem village in Luxettipet mandal, came from a family of limited means. However, it didn’t stop him from achieving lofty dreams. 

“It has been a spectacular journey so far. I began writing poetry in Class 8 and being proficient in English helped me write effortlessly,” he says. However, for the young poet, it’s not his first published book. His previous book Untold Feelings was sold on Amazon, for which he received praise from the international community as well.  

He says that after the success of his first book, he wrote about 100 poems on nature, a farmer’s love for his land, friendship and other such topics. It was the school principal Inala Saidulu’s initiative to compile all the poems and publish the book, he adds.

Speaking to Express, Inala Saidulu says that the school, through the help of many clubs, was organising several activities for the students to build their co-curricular skills during the pandemic.It was at this time when he took note of Shravan’s writings. 

He adds that many intellectuals and professors have appreciated the work of the student poet.

150 poems

in English and 50 in Telugu has been penned down by Shravan Kumar in the last three years. After the success of his first book, he wrote about 100 poems on nature, a farmer’s love for his land, friendship and other such topics. It was the school principal’s initiative to compile all the poems

