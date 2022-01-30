Signs of  third Covid wave easing up, GHMC sees dramatic drop in caseload

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 third wave is showing signs of waning in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, as a decline in cases is being observed daily.

With a population of one crore, the corporation had seen 9,601 cases this week from January 23 to 29. Prior to that, in the previous week from January 16 to 22, the corporation saw 9,924 cases. The difference may be marginal, but the corporation has been reporting fewer cases each passing day last week with most recently, only 1,160 cases on Friday.

In fact, more significantly, nearly after a month of seeing the third wave, GHMC for the first time is reporting a smaller share in statewide cases. In the current week, of 27,354 cases seen statewide, 35 per cent cases were contributed by GHMC. In the previous week, overall cases were at 24,050 but GHMC region contributed 41 per cent to the caseload.

With this, a clear shift is being observed wherein the third wave’s impact is seen moving to rural quarters of the State, with a gradual decline in urban quarters where the population is concentrated.

“India has already seen its peak and Telangana too will see the peak in a few days. Even though cases are rising in the districts, in a matter of one week, the decline will reflect as it has in states of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha,” explained Dr Kiran Madhala, HOD Critical Care Medicine, Nizamabad Medical College

TS records 3,590 cases, 2 deaths

Telangana recorded 3,590 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday with 95,355 tests conducted. The State also saw 3,555 cases recovering on the day taking the active caseload to 40,447 cases. Two more deaths took the toll to 4,085. The majority of cases came in from GHMC limits with 1,160 cases, followed by Medchal with 257 and Rangareddy with 215 cases. The district of Hanamkonda reported 132 cases, Khammam - 121 , Karimnagar - 119 and Sangareddy — 118.