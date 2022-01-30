STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief sees conspiracy to murder him

The BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged a conspiracy by the TRS government to kill him, MP Dharmapuri Arvind and some other BJP party activists.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:11 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged a conspiracy by the TRS government to kill him, MP Dharmapuri Arvind and some other BJP party activists. To buttress his argument, Sanjay he mentioned the incidents of violence in Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Armoor. 

Sanjay participated in various development programmes in Choppadandi constituency along with former MLA Bodige Shobha. In order to deflect attention from his government’s failures, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was inciting attacks against BJP leaders and activists, Sanjay alleged. The police too were behaving like TRS activists and registering illegal cases against BJP leaders, he said.

Sanjay urged the people to overthrow the KCR government. Referring to the paddy issue, the CM’s announcement that paddy would not be procured in the Rabi season was unfortunate. Where should the farmers sell their produce, he questioned. Why was the Kaleshwaram project constructed if farmers could not grow paddy, he thundered.

