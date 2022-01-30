Telangana: CM’s drugs control cell decision leaves cops in a quandary

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to set up a dedicated enforcement wing to curb the drugs menace in Telangana has put police officers handling narcotics cases in a quandary.

The decision to set up the Narcotics and Organised Crime Control Cell (NOCCC) came days after the police department made it clear that it would not spare both suppliers and consumers of drugs.

In 2017, when the Tollywood drugs scandal came to light and several members of the film fraternity were being grilled by the investigators, Rao had said that the consumers of drugs should be seen as victims and not criminals.

This led to the investigators adopting a more lenient approach towards the drugs abusers. While experts welcome the decision to set up a dedicated wing, the police officers who play a key role in enforcement are in a dilemma on how to differentiate between the ‘victims’ and ‘criminals’.

“While the NDPS Act clearly provides some relief to users caught with small quantities of drugs, those caught with large quantities are liable for stringent punishment. However, there are no clear instructions on differentiation between drugs abusers and commercial users as of now. Once the wings start functioning, things might fall in place,” said senior officials.

NOCCC will yield results if given a free hand, say experts

Recently, after Hyderabad police busted two major drugs rackets, Police Commissioner CV Anand warned that they will not be lenient with consumers and act against them as per the law. Even before the Police Department could implement Anand’s directions came orders from the Chief Minister himself to crack down on the menace.

While the announcement of a special wing has undoubtedly sent a strong message to all those involved with narcotics, till such time the guidelines are framed and the wing takes a proper form and shape, police say they are stuck. Forum for Good Governance (FGG) secretary M Padmanabha Reddy says the situation would have been under control if the noose that was tightened during the infamous 2017 Tollywood drugs scandal never had been loosened.

“However, it’s never too late. But since drugs rackets involve international players, coordinated efforts between specialised agencies like NCB, DRI on trafficking and ED and developing intelligence will yield better results,” Padmanabha Reddy said.

“In addition, awareness among the people should be created, because as long as there is a demand, there will be supply,” Reddy added. Former IPS officer VV Laxminarayana said that a wing like the NOCCC will definitely yield results, but only when it’s allowed to operate without any pressure and also focuses on the drugs issue alone. “Moreover, manpower, funds, required infrastructure also has to be supplied to the wing,” Laxminarayana said.

