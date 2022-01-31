BJP dissidents rebuff Indrasena, cold to rapprochement bid 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The recent meeting held by dissidents from the erstwhile Karimnagar district against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is creating a buzz in the party.

The matter was brought to the notice of party State in-charge Tarun Chug even as former MLA Nalla Indrasena Reddy is trying to broker peace between the dissidents and the party’s State leadership.

Indrasena Reddy invited two of the dissidents, senior leaders Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy and P Sugunakar Rao and discussed the matter. He told them that their dissidence would have a negative impact on the party’s future in the State.

The dissidents are angry at what they perceive to be negligence and being overlooked by the BJP State president.

They had met party seniors and party associate organisations like the RSS. These dissidents had pointed out that they had been sincerely working for the BJP for the last 25 years and lamented that the present State leadership is gi-ving priority to newcomers.

Reportedly, Indrasena Reddy told them to forthwith stop their meetings and acts of dissidence and also promised them that their grievances would be resolved.

Meanwhile, Sanjay has adopted a wait and watch police, not yet responding to the acts of dissidence. He has remained stoically silent, refusing to offer any comment against the dissidents.

On other hand, the dissidents do not appear to have been convinced by Indrasena Reddy and plan to continue their meeting with all disgruntled leaders from the erstwhile Karimnagar district and also from other districts across the State.

Also, there is no indication that the dissidents have dropped plans to organise their State level meeting in Hyderabad, sources said.