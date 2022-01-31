Congress targets Governor and CM over absence at Bapughat to pay respects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Sunday questioned the failure of both the Governor and Chief Minister to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapughat at Langar Houz on his 74th death anniversary. In a media statement, TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan demanded to know why both the Governor and Chief Minister failed to present themselves at Bapughat, a tradition that has been followed for decades.

“Covid-19 is not preventing them from conducting meetings, inaugurations and laying foundation stones, but prevented them from paying respects to Gandhiji,” he wondered.

Bapughat is considered a sacred place where Gandhi’s ashes are kept. Congress leaders, including V Hanumantha Rao, Marri Shashidhar Reddy and others, termed the absence of Governor and Chief Minister from Bapughat on the day as nothing but an insult to the Father of the Nation.

As a mark of protest against the absence of Governor and Chief Minister, the Congress leaders observed a 15-minute Mauna Deeksha (silent protest) at the Gandhi statue.