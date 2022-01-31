Man snatches bag containing Rs 43.5 lakh from driver in Telangana and flees after opening fire

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In what appeared like a scene straight from an action thriller flick, an unidentified man snatched a bag containing Rs 43.5 lakh in cash from the driver of a car after opening fire at him at the Sub-Registrar Office here on Monday.

According to police, former sarpanch V Narasiah, a resident of Housing Board Colony here, left the money with the driver after cautioning him about possible theft and went inside the sub-registrar's office. The money was from the sale of his land.

Shortly afterwards, the armed man approached the car and tried to smash the rear-view mirror. The driver, who suspected that he had an eye on the bag with him, sent the car forward with a lurch. As the driver was trying to get away, the assailant whipped out a gun and opened fire at him.

Even as the driver who sustained a bullet injury on his leg was writhing in pain, the culprit snatched the bag and got on to a Pulsar bike without number plates which his accomplice had brought and both of then escaped from the scene. The Siddipet police are looking for the culprits.