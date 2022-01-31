 Release Youth Congress men arrested for protesting, demands TPCC Chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the arrest of Youth Congress leaders on Saturday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded their immediate release.

In a media statement, Revanth said that the Youth Congress workers were illegally arrested and implicated in cases for raising their voice against rising unemployment in the State. He said that not only has the State government failed to issue job notifications in the last 7 years, but also failed to implement its promise of ‘unemployment allowance’ of Rs 3,016. “For pressing this demand, the Youth Congress leaders tried to approach local MLAs, but were thrashed and arrested,” Revanth said.

He alleged that Rangareddy district TRS leaders attacked the Youth Congress workers when they went to submit a petition to local MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.

Similarly, the local police in Jadcherla broke the leg of a Youth Congress leader Srinivas Naik when he was attempting to submit a memorandum on the unemployment issue. “Instead of maintaining law and order, some pro-TRS police officials are taking the law into their own hands by carrying out physical attacks on Congress workers,” the TPCC chief alleged.

He demanded withdrawal of fake cases registered against Youth Congress workers and their immediate release. Earlier in the day, Revanth directed the party leaders and cadre to intensify the digital membership and achieve the targets.

Chairing a review meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan, he expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming response to the membership drive and said that the target of 30 lakh members would be achieved easily.

Revanth also directed the party coordinators, in-charges and other leaders to work in cohesion to achieve the target of at least 100 members in each polling booth.