Sukma encounter: Security heightened in Maoist-hit villages in Mulugu district

MULUGU: In view of the encounter in the Sukma forest area of Chhattisgarh State, security has been heightened and combing operations intensified in Maoist-hit villages along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Mulugu district.

Mulugu district police on Sunday launched massive vehicle checking and combing operations, cordon and search operations and were seen interacting with tribals. The police asked tribals to inform them about any suspicious movement in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu, Venkatapuram and hamlets adjacent to the Godavari river dividing the Telangana and Chhattisgarh States.According to police sources, there was no movement of Maoists in Mulugu-Bhupalpally districts, but the security forces are continuing the combing operations with special teams.

These heightened security measures have checked the entry of Maoists into Telangana from strife-torn Chhattisgarh. The heightened security also come at a time when thousands of devotees, along with families, are reaching and offering prayers to deities ahead of Asia’s biggest tribal festival, the Sammakka-Sarlamma jatara in Mulugu district.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu district Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said that the special police teams are continuing combing operations and are visiting tribals in agency areas. The security forces are also interacting with the youth to create awareness among them to ensure they are not attracted towards Maoist ideology.

Police intensify combing operations

