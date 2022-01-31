TRS MPs to boycott Prez’s address to Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of Parliament, beginning on Monday, might turn out to be a politically defining moment for K Chadrasekhar Rao vis a vis the BJP, as his MPs, turbo-charged by the TRS supremo’s direction, are getting ready to fire the first salvo at the Centre by boycotting the President’s address.

“Both the leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and all the MPs will stay away from the joint session of the Parliament to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind,” TRS leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao told Express after attending the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Pragati Bhavan residence on Sunday.

Though the TRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads for the last few months, the Opposition always raised the doubt that they work hand in glove all the time, each helping the other out whenever the crunch came. Now that the TRS is pulling out all stops in going for BJP’sjugular, boycotting the President’s address might ring in the curtain on the years of Opposition’s suspicion that they are comrades-in-arms in secret.

According to MP G Ranjith Reddy, the TRS would raise the issues in the AP State Reorganisation Act and corner the Centre. “The CM has already written to the Centre on funds due to the State and we would take a swipe at the BJP on this count too,” he told the media after the Parliamentary Party meeting.

The TRS MPs who attended the meeting said that it would henceforth be a no-holds-barred battle against the Centre as the State cannot remain at the receiving end forever even when injustice was being done.

“The State’s interests are uppermost on our minds,” Nama Nageswara Rao said. According to another MP, the Chief Minister had presented them with a book on issues pertaining to Telangana and how the Centre had gone back on meeting its commitments.

“We told the Chief Minister that they would respond depending on what the Budget has for Telangana State, which would be presented in the Parliament on Tuesday. If the Budget does not answer even 50 per cent of the issues that we are raising, then it would be a fight till the end,” he said.

The MPs have prepared a long list of demands and promises not kept to embarrass the Centre. As far as finances are concerned, the Chief Minister was unhappy about the dues pending to the State, including IGST and GST, to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore, 15th Finance Commission funds of about Rs 723 crore, 14th Finance Commission arrears of Rs 965 crore, accumulated dues of Rs 495 croe under centrally-sponsored schemes since 2014, the 10 per cent component of SRDP of Rs 3,450 crore and so on.

There are other issues that remain unattended to despite the State bringing them to the notice of the Centre several times.

“For instance, the promises of National Design Centre for Hyderabad, widening of Cantonment Road to make vehicular traffic easy on Rajiv Rahadari, Bayyaram Steel Plant, land allotment for Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, reopening of Cement Corporation of India factory in Adilaabd and so on,” said another MP.

