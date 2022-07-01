STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ban on single-use plastic starts in Telangana from today

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy urged the people to cooperate with officials, as their support and participation was crucial for the State government’s endeavour for achieving total plastic ban.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Forests and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy announced on Thursday that Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) would strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic from July 1. He urged the people to cooperate with officials, as their support and participation was crucial for the State government’s endeavour for achieving total plastic ban in Telangana.

In a statement released on Thursday, he stated that TSPCB was implementing a comprehensive plan by controlling the raw materials used for making single-used plastic, taking steps to reduce the demand for plastic, encouraging use of alternatives to plastic products, creating awareness among the people in urban local bodies and the districts’ administration.

What  is prohibited? 

  • Earbuds with plastic stalks
  • Plastic sticks for balloons
  • Plastic flags
  • Candy and peppermint sticks
  • Ice-cream sticks
  • Thermocol used for decorative purpose
  • Plastic plates, cups, forks, spoons and knives, stirrers and straws
  • Plastic used for packing sweet-boxes, invitations
  • Cigarette packs 
  • Plastic PVC or banners under 100 microns.
