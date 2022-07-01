Ban on single-use plastic starts in Telangana from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Forests and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy announced on Thursday that Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) would strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic from July 1. He urged the people to cooperate with officials, as their support and participation was crucial for the State government’s endeavour for achieving total plastic ban in Telangana.

In a statement released on Thursday, he stated that TSPCB was implementing a comprehensive plan by controlling the raw materials used for making single-used plastic, taking steps to reduce the demand for plastic, encouraging use of alternatives to plastic products, creating awareness among the people in urban local bodies and the districts’ administration.

What is prohibited?