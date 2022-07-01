BJP’s national executive meeting to carve out clear roadmap

By Express News Service

It is after 18 years that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to be held in Hyderabad, the capital of the youngest state of India. In 2004, the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee attended the meet along with party’s highest policy-making forum in Hyderabad. The then deputy prime minister LK Advani also addressed a rally at the Sardar Patel Parade Grounds. His speech wowed the youth and party cadre from this region to unite for a stronger India.

Now in July 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and the entire senior leadership of the party will be in Hyderabad for the two-day event which will definitely boost the morale of the party’s cadre and leadership.Be it the response to the recently concluded Praja Sangrama Yatra or to PM Modi’s recent visit to Hyderabad, the people of Telangana have bestowed their trust in the BJP.

This will be the second important meeting after the party’s three-day meeting of national office-bearers in Jaipur a fortnight ago, which gave a broad indication of the party’s electoral roadmap for the future. It will unveil plans to enhance its presence in Telangana — a key catchment area for the BJP where it has fared well in a few recent elections including the byelections of Huzurabad and Dubbaka constituency and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in 2020 where it won 48 seats.

PM Modi is also clear about his intentions and strategies regarding Telangana. On May 26, he launched a scathing attack on dynastic politics while he was addressing a rally in Hyderabad. He said, “Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy. Development begins when dynastic politics end”.

The BJP is buoyed by the response it received in the recently-concluded Vidhan Sabha elections in the five states. Surprisingly, the last national executive meeting was held in New Delhi in November 2021, where the party prepared in full swing for Assembly polls in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. It is in the record books now that BJP won four out of the five states!

Now in July, the top brass of BJP and the regional party leaders will once again huddle on the party’s poll strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and towards the end of 2023 in Telangana and subsequently, the 2024 general elections.

With CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and the TRS government not having fulfilled promises made to the people of the State since the past eight years, BJP is the only party which is now living up to people’s expectations. KCR’s dreams of moving to the national political front by upgrading TRS to BRS has also fallen flat on a number of occasions. It is hilarious that a CM who has betrayed his own people for the last eight years and is talking about national dreams.

The national executive of the BJP in Hyderabad will also spell out its political and economic road map for the future through separate resolutions and will clear the air on several issues.

N V Subhash

Telangana BJP spokesperson