Bonalu festivities begin on a grand note at Golconda

The Bonalu season commences from this temple every year, following which around 3,000 temples across the state hold their festivities spread over the next few weeks.

Published: 01st July 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take part in the Bonalu celebrations at the Goddess Sri Jagadamba Temple atop Golconda Fort. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad began on a grand note at the Golconda Fort on Thursday with devotees offering prayers to Goddess Jagadambika.Traditionally, Bonalu festivities begin with the puja of the deity. As part of this puja, the first Bonam was taken out a huge procession from Langer Houz crossroads on Thursday afternoon and presented to the Goddess.

Clad in their festive best, devotees in large numbers started to throng the temple right from the morning hours. Carrying traditional ‘bonam’ offerings, women participated in the festivities at Golconda. Bonalu is a Hindu festival where Goddess Mahakali is worshiped. It is an annual festival celebrated in the twin Cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav presented ‘Pattu Vastralu’ (silk robes) to the deity on the occasion. The procession reached Sri Jagadamba Mahankali temple, located at the top of the Golconda Fort.

The Bonalu season commences from this temple every year, following which around 3,000 temples across the state hold their festivities spread over the next few weeks. Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival while implementing Covid-19 protocols. Traffic was diverted around the fort area to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees.

