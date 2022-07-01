Formula E cars set to zip on Hyderabad streets in Feb

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will witness a rare spectacle on February 11 next year when Formula E cars will zip on the city streets. After F1, Formula E is set to be the second biggest racing World Championship event. The country will now be back on the global map for motor sports with the FIA Formula E in Hyderabad. The race is a part of the championship’s ninth season 2022-23.

The event covering a track length of 2.37 km will wind through NTR Marg Road, Lumbini Park, Neelam Sanjeevaiah statue, Secretariat Road, and the road underneath the Telugu Talli flyover. The road stretch will be re-laid similar to the runway in airports.

Hyderabad will host Round 4 of Season 9, which will usher in the new Gen3-era featuring Formula E’s fastest, most powerful and sustainable race car yet. It will also see Maserati and McLaren enter the championship to race alongside existing manufacturers Mahindra Racing, Jaguar, DS Automobiles, Nissan, Porsche and NIO 333. The 2.37 km track has been des-igned by Driven International.

Senior officials told Express that Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore will be spent for re-laying the roads as race tracks, construction of barricades, fixing thick concrete blocks, and erecting gall-eries and other infrastructure.Over 20 Formula E cars will hit the roads of Hyderabad.

Major car companies including international automobile majors including Mercedes Benz, Audi, Porsche, Mahindra Racing, BMW, and others will participate. It will create the awareness India needs, and not just for the sport, but the understanding of how good EV technology can be, in its most impressive form.They said that Hyderabad will join the elite club of Paris, London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Berlin.