STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league: Telangana HC reserves orders on ED’s direction in Emaar scam

The ED claims that `96 crore in illegalities have occurred, however, attaching petitioners’ assets is against the law.

Published: 01st July 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in pleas filed by Koneru Madhu and Pradeep seeking to quash the ED’s direction in the Emaar Properties scam. Senior attorney D Prakash Reddy, standing for the petitioner, said that attaching all properties in the name of ill-gotten money was invalid. According to him, attaching the Insurance Policy amount during the year 1998 is against the law. The ED claims that `96 crore in illegalities have occurred, however, attaching petitioners’ assets is against the law.

The ED has found no evidence against him, and the investigation agencies claim that two Emaar plot purchasers, Parthasarathi and Challa Suresh, put `1.05 crore and `65 lakh, respectively, in Madhu’s Dubai Bank account.

According to the investigators, this was done at the request of prime suspect Koneru Rajendra Prasad. Madhu is Prasad’s son. Senior attorney Prakash Reddy argued in the case of Madhu that the ED never said that Madhu was a member of any money-laundering plot. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel and ED, High Court reserves its orders.

HC hears Interlocutory Application on GO 111

The Telangana High Court heard an interlocutory application (IA) in which the petitioner brought the court’s attention to GO 69, which practically nullified GO 111. The High Court recorded the amendments and gave the authorities four weeks to react. A division bench of the HC, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda, took GO 69 into consideration while hearing Dr S Jeevananda Reddy’s writ filed in 2007.

On Thursday, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that an interim application has been filed seeking a direction to take on record the Telangana government’s GO 69, which nullifies the GO 111 restricting any developmental activities within 10 km of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes. On June 15, 2022, a PIL was filed in the HC by Bala Krishna Mandapati, an educationist and advocate from Secunderabad, seeking a direction to suspend the operation of GO 69. The PIL is yet to be assigned a number.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Reserved Plea ED Emaar Properties scam properties Insurance Policy
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp