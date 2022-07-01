STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presidential candidate Sinha to woo parties in Hyderabad

The TRS, which is opposing the policies of the BJP-led Union government, decided to extend support to the candidature of Sinha.

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yashwant Sinha, the joint Opposition Presidential candidate, will address a meeting at Jalavihar in Hyderabad on July 2 at 11 am. According to TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will introduce Sinha to party leaders.

After addressing the Jalavihar meeting, Sinha will visit Gandhi Bhavan to seek the support of Congress leaders and then visit Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters. The ruling TRS, which has supported the candidature of Sinha, is organising the meeting at Jalavihar. 

TRS working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting with  Ministers, party leaders and others on Thursday regarding the arrangements for the meeting. All MPs, MLCs and MLAs of the TRS would attend.

Sinha will arrive at Hyderabad airport at 10 am on July 2 where he would be accorded a warm welcome by TRS leaders. The TRS working president directed Ministers from Hyderabad to make arrangements for Sinha’s visit.

Rama Rao, along with TRS MPs, were present when Sinha filed his nomination papers in Delhi. The TRS, which is opposing the policies of the BJP-led Union government, decided to extend support to the candidature of Sinha.

Busy day ahead for Yashwant 
The TRS, which has supported the candidature of Yashwant Sinha, is organising the meeting at Jalavihar on July 2. After the meeting Sinha will meet Congress and AIMIM leaders

